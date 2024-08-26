Türkiye ‘strongly condemns’ terror attack in Pakistan

Türkiye on Monday "strongly condemned" the terror attack in Pakistan's Balochistan province, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives and convey our condolences to their families," the statement further said.

The statement added that Ankara "fully" supports the Pakistani government and people in their battle against terrorism.

At least 74 people, including 21 terrorists and 14 security personnel, were killed in multiple clashes and attacks that lasted several hours in southwest and northwest Pakistan, officials and local media reported on Monday.

Terrorists carried out coordinated attacks on army in Musakhel, Qalat, and Lasbela districts, in which 21 militants and 10 paramilitary troops were killed, the Pakistani army said in a statement.

Another four personnel of the law enforcing agencies were also killed in the clashes, it added.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terror attacks in recent years, particularly in the provinces of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan.

Mineral-rich Balochistan is Pakistan's largest but poorest province. Security forces have long faced a low-intensity rebellion from Baloch separatists, who claim the province has been denied major developments.

The province is also a key route for the $64 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which aims to connect China's strategically important northwestern Xinxiang province with Balochistan's Gwadar port via a network of roads, railways, and pipelines for cargo, oil, and gas transportation.