TRT Arabi cameraman injured in southern Gaza shelling by Israel

A cameraman of TRT Arabi, the Arabic television channel of Turkish public broadcaster TRT, was injured on Monday in an Israeli shelling attack in the southern Gaza Strip.

TRT Arabi cameraman Mohammad al-Zeineen sustained an eye injury from a piece of shrapnel after the Israeli army targeted a car beside a tent for journalists near Nasser hospital in the city of Khan Younis.

The TRT Arabi team had been attacked by the Israeli army previously in April while on duty in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, causing severe injury to crew member Sami Shehadeh that led to the amputation of his right leg.

A total of 171 journalists have been killed as a result of Israeli attacks across Gaza since Oct. 7, according to data from the Gaza government media office.



















