Palestinians in Deir al-Balah suffer worsening water scarcity: UN agency

People line up to fill containers with water at a makeshift camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on August 19, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Israeli attacks in the central Gaza city of Deir al-Balah have forced most water wells out of service, resulting in an 85% water shortfall, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday.

The Israeli army on Sunday demanded Palestinians evacuate an area east of Deir al-Balah that was previously designated as a "humanitarian area" by the military.

"Due to ongoing military operations in Deir al-Balah, only 3 out of 18 water wells there are still functioning, resulting in an 85% water shortfall," UNRWA said in a statement.

"Not only are people in Gaza in constant fear for their lives, but they struggle to meet even their most basic needs."

According to Palestinian authorities, the Israeli evacuation orders have forced around 250,000 Palestinian civilians to flee their neighborhoods in the city and put 25 shelters out of service.

On Tuesday, United Nations spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric warned of the dangers posed by the Israeli evacuation orders to residents and displaced civilians in Gaza.

According to UN data, 9 out of every 10 people living in Gaza have been forced to flee due to Israeli attacks.

Gaza's government media office said last week that the Israeli army was confining approximately 1.7 million displaced Palestinians into a cramped space that does not exceed one-tenth of the total area of the enclave.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,400 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,500 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.