Kremlin: There will be a response to Ukraine's Kursk attack

The Kremlin said on Monday that there would have to be a Russian response to Ukraine's incursion into the western Kursk region and that the idea of ceasefire talks with Kyiv was no longer relevant.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that such hostile actions could not go without a response.

Peskov said that Moscow and Kyiv had held no ceasefire talks.