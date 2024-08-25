Dark shadow of terrorism faded in Türkiye’s eastern, southeastern provinces: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized Sunday the positive changes in Türkiye's eastern and southeastern provinces, where the dark shadow of terrorism has faded.

"As the dark shadow of terrorism fades from our eastern and southeastern provinces, the potential of our cities, which has been dormant for years, is also emerging," Erdoğan noted during his speech at the grand opening ceremony of Bitlis Public and Private Investments.

He highlighted the tangible benefits of this shift, saying: "Just yesterday, Mount Gabar was a stronghold of terrorism; today, we are extracting one of our country's largest oil reserves."

"The days when politics were shaped by the rod of terror, when society was aligned, and when our country's direction was dictated, are over," he added.

Lastly, he stressed that the era of marginalizing people based on "their origins, beliefs, or language is now a distant memory," marking a significant departure from "the old Türkiye."

Erdoğan's remarks illustrate a broader trend of revitalization in regions once marred by conflict, now seeing substantial economic and developmental advancements as security improves.