EU urges immediate cease-fire in Gaza to prevent ‘full-blown war’

The EU's top diplomat on Sunday expressed deep concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, highlighting the severe risks it poses both regionally and globally.

"The situation in the Middle East has reached a critical level of dangerosity, for the region and beyond," foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on social media platform X.

He also echoed the call made by Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati for the immediate implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which aims to halt hostilities and stabilize the region.

Borrell further stressed the importance of a "cease-fire in Gaza" as an essential step to mitigate the risk of the conflict spiraling into "a full-blown war."

His comments come just hours after major Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, raising fears of a larger regional war, and amid growing international concerns over the escalating tensions, with global leaders increasingly calling for immediate de-escalation measures to avoid a broader conflict.