ZELENSKY CLAIMS UKRAINIAN ADVANCES IN RUSSIAS KURSK REGION

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Kyiv forces had made small advances into Russia's Kursk region, more than two weeks after launching their surprise incursion, and taken two more settlements under their control.

"I have just spoken with commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky, and there is an advance of our troops in the Kursk region. From one to three kilometres. Two more settlements were taken under control," Zelensky said in an evening address, adding that "active actions are underway in one more settlement."

























