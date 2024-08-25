Arrested Telegram boss 'has nothing to hide': company

Telegram insisted on Sunday its chief executive Pavel Durov had "nothing to hide" despite his arrest over allegations that he failed to curb criminal activity on the messaging app.

"Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act -- its moderation is within industry standards," the company said in a statement published via the app.

"Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe," it added. "It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform."



























