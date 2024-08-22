US Embassy in Kyiv warns its citizens of increased risk of Russian airstrikes throughout Ukraine

The US Embassy in Kyiv has warned its citizens of an increased risk of Russian airstrikes in the country in the coming days.

"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv assesses that during the next several days and through the weekend there is an increased risk of both nighttime and daytime Russian drone and missile attacks throughout Ukraine," said a statement by the US diplomatic mission on Wednesday.

The embassy's assessment was made in connection with Ukraine's Independence Day, the statement added.

It called on US citizens in Ukraine to monitor local media for any updates, as well as identify locations where they can take shelter in advance of any air alert.

It also instructed US citizens to immediately take shelter if an air alert is announced, and follow directions given by Ukrainian officials in the event of an emergency.

Ukraine's Independence Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 24.

















