ISRAELS WANTON DESTRUCTION FUELING SUFFERING AND VIOLENCE IN GAZA: UN

The UN on Thursday voiced concerns over the escalating crisis in the Gaza Strip, saying that the "wanton destruction of civilian infrastructure is fueling suffering and violence."

"The war in Gaza with all of its human tragedy, the serious risk of regional escalation, and the unresolved Israeli-Palestinian conflict and continued occupation are combining to create a combustible situation in the Middle East," Tor Wennesland, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, told a UN Security Council session.

Wennesland warned that "any spark or miscalculation could set off a series of uncontrollable escalations-embroiling millions more in conflict."

He emphasized the urgent need for an immediate cease-fire and the release of hostages in Gaza, as well as diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and revive the peace process.

Wennesland highlighted the devastating impact of Israeli airstrikes on civilian infrastructure, including schools and mosques, in Gaza, saying that the "wanton destruction of civilian infrastructure is fueling suffering and violence, which is reverberating throughout the broader region."

He stressed that many Palestinians in Gaza feel they have "nowhere safe left to turn."

Despite the challenges, Wennesland praised UN agencies and humanitarian organizations for their ongoing efforts to deliver life-saving assistance.

Saying that the UN estimates nearly 40 million tons of debris have been generated by the conflict, Wennesland said: "The scale of destruction is immense and will take years, if not decades, to recover."

He warned that the UN's aid efforts are being "jeopardized by unsafe conditions on the ground," leading to a breakdown of law and order that further hinders humanitarian operations in Gaza.

In the West Bank, he noted Israeli security forces' continued large-scale operations, often resulting in lethal exchanges and civilian casualties.



Wennesland condemned the recent illegal Israeli settlers' rampage in the Palestinian village of Jit, describing it a "violent consequence of settlement expansion" and a result of the persistent lack of accountability.

He further called for an end to violence, the protection of civilians, and the rejection of incitement and provocative acts.

"We are at an inflection point in the Middle East," he warned, urging that "security and governance must be addressed in tandem to achieve a lasting peace."

'WILLFUL, REPEATED OBSTRUCTION OF HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE'



Dr. Louisa Baxter, operations lead for Save the Children Emergency Health unit in Gaza, emphasized the dire situation for children, noting that common illnesses are now life-threatening due to "malnutrition, lack of water, and the absence of medications."

She accused the Israeli government of "willful and repeated obstruction of humanitarian assistance in Gaza."

"Nowhere in Gaza is safe," she said, adding that there is a risk of separation, injury, illness, and death multiplies with each displacement.

Citing reports of children released from Israeli military detention, she said: "These children report sexual violence, including rape. They report being denied food, beaten, and attacked by dogs. They report seeing their parents stripped and beaten in front of them."

Baxter stressed that these children are struggling with profound trauma.

She said that the reemergence of polio in Gaza, linked to Israel's destruction of water and sanitation infrastructure and the blocking of clean water, is another critical issue.

"Polio is spreading in Gaza and it will not wave at inspection gates at Kerala or the customs desk at Ben Gurion Airport," she warned, highlighting the broader regional threat.

She called for immediate and unhindered humanitarian access, saying: "We should not need negotiations or special permissions to bring in life-saving medical supplies for civilians."

Urging the UN Security Council to enforce a cease-fire and ensure full humanitarian access, she said: "If the parties to conflict cannot agree and implement a cease-fire, then it falls to this Council and its member states to demand and enforce one, including by adopting measures to hold the transfer of weapons to the Government of Israel and Palestinian armed groups."

"We have collectively failed the children of Gaza for 320 days," she added.