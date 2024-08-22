2 U.S. carrier strike groups in Middle East send 'very powerful deterrence message' to Iran: Pentagon

Two U.S. aircraft carriers in the Middle East have sent a "very powerful message" of deterrence to Iran, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

"We've moved capabilities into the region that I think it's fair to say, have gotten into the headspace of Iran and will influence their calculation on how and if they choose to respond.

"We don't see that happen, but we have two carrier strike groups there, each, you know, with four destroyers. That sends a very powerful message of deterrence, and it also sends a message that, you know, we will stand with Israel," Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Her remarks came after a second U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, equipped with F-35 fighter jets, arrived on Wednesday in the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility.

The Pentagon announced earlier this month that the U.S. will deploy additional military assets to the Middle East ahead of possible retaliation by Iran against Israel.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35C fighters, to accelerate transit to the Central Command area of responsibility, adding to capabilities already provided by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

Additionally, he ordered the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region.

Singh said the USS Georgia is "still in transit," adding: "She's in the Eastern Mediterranean."

"I don't have a crystal ball to be able to forecast how long they're (strike groups) going to stay there, only that, I can tell you is that we are we are well postured, should we need to come to the defense of Israel," she said.

The U.S. wants to see a de-escalation of tensions in the region, Singh reiterated.

"We remain focused on efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, and while also remaining focused on securing a cease-fire as part of a hostage deal, to bring all of the hostages home and to end the war in Gaza," she said.