4 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza Strip

At least four Palestinians were killed and several others injured on Thursday in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, according to multiple sources.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis told Anadolu that three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a group of civilians in the town of Abasan, in southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, Gaza's civil defense agency said in a statement that a Palestinian lost his life and others sustained injuries as Israeli warplanes struck another gathering of civilians east of the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

In another statement, the agency said that an Israeli aircraft targeted a warehouse in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, causing injuries.

The warehouse was housing displaced Palestinians, witnesses told Anadolu.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last Oct. 7 by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has resulted in nearly 40,300 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and more than 93,100 injuries, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.























