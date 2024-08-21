UKRAINE SAYS IT STRUCK S-300 MISSILE SYSTEM IN RUSSIAS ROSTOV REGION

Ukraine's military said on Wednesday it struck an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system based in Russia's southern Rostov region overnight.

Kyiv's General Staff said the attack took place near the settlement of Novoshakhtinsk, and that S-300s had been used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

"Explosions were observed at specified targeting points," the General Staff said in a statement. "The accuracy of the strike is being assessed."

Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said air defence forces had destroyed a Ukraine-launched missile over his region, but Russia's defence ministry made no mention of the incident in its daily statement on destroyed air weapons.









