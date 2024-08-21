Russia urges Israel to implement UN resolutions on Gaza

Russia on Wednesday urged Israel to implement UN Security Council resolutions on Gaza, stressing the need for an immediate cease-fire and unhindered humanitarian aid access to the besieged enclave.

The situation in the Gaza Strip is "catastrophic," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a news conference in Moscow.

"The catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip is a direct consequence of over 10 months of fighting. In this regard, we reiterate the importance of immediately implementing the UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions," she stressed.

The implementation of UN resolutions will pave the way for long-term normalization between Israel and Palestine, as well as aiding efforts toward political and diplomatic objectives.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and nearly 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.