UAE becomes 2nd country after China to accept credentials of Afghan envoy

The UAE on Wednesday received the ambassadorial credentials from the envoy of Afghanistan's interim government, the two sides confirmed on Wednesday.

Maulana Badruddin will serve as envoy of the "Islamic Republic of Afghanistan" to Abu Dhabi, UAE's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"His Excellency Saif Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of His Excellency Alberto Alejandro Farje Orna, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru to the UAE, and His Excellency Badruddin Maulana, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan to the UAE," the statement read.

Shamsi wished the two ambassadors "success" in carrying out their duties, which would enhance the close relations between the UAE and their countries."

The UAE is the second country after China to accept credentials of the Afghan ambassadors.

The two new ambassadors expressed their happiness to represent their countries in the UAE, given its prestigious regional and international standing, the statement concluded.

A spokesman for the Afghan government also confirmed the development to Anadolu in a brief message.

The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, but no UN member states have recognized the interim administration.

In September 2023, China was the first country to appoint a new ambassador to Afghanistan.