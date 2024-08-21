Majority of Israelis find Israel’s security ‘unimproved’ after assassination of Hamas, Hezbollah figures: Poll

Israeli security and emergency personnel cordon off the site of an explosion in Tel Aviv on August 18, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

A majority of Israelis think that the assassination of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr has not improved Israel's security, a new survey found on Wednesday.

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran on July 31 after he attended the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president. While Hamas and Iran have accused Israel of carrying out the assassination, Israel has not confirmed or denied responsibility.

Shukr was also killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, a day earlier.

The poll conducted by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) of Tel Aviv University found that 32% of Israeli respondents see that the assassinations of the two men have not improved Israel's security. In comparison, 14% said the assassinations have "somewhat worsened" Israel's security and 6% said it "greatly worsened."

The survey showed that 26% of respondents trust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 17% trust his government, and 70% have confidence in the army.

Regarding the chances of freeing Israelis held captive by Hamas after the assassinations, only 9% of respondents said the killings would "greatly improve the chances" and 15% said they would "somewhat improve the chances."

Asking about whether they believe that Israel's declared war goals in Gaza will be achieved, only 8.5% said they "will be achieved completely" against 32.5% who said "they will be achieved to a limited degree."

On whether Israel should attack Hezbollah, only 23% said Israel "should initiate limited military action" against the Lebanese group while 21% said it "should initiate wide-scale military action even at the risk of igniting a regional war."

Regional tensions have escalated since the Israeli assassination of the Hamas leader and Hezbollah commander, with both Iran and Hezbollah vowing to retaliate against Israel.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing Israeli offensive against the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 40,200 Palestinians and injured nearly 93,000 others following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year.




















