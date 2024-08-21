Indian PM Modi to discuss peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict ahead of Kyiv trip

Ahead of a trip to Kyiv, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he will "share perspectives on peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict."

The conflict in Ukraine began with Russia's "special military operation" in February 2022. Tens of thousands of people have been killed and wounded while millions have been displaced due to the war. Moscow is under heavy sanctions from the West.

"We will also share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. As a friend and partner, we hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region," said Modi, who visited Moscow in July, adding his trip to Kyiv will be an "opportunity to build on the earlier discussions with him and deepening the India-Ukraine friendship."

Modi on Wednesday left for Poland, from where he will travel to Ukraine. This will the first-ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine, according to Indian officials.

India has sought to balance close ties with both Russia and Western allies such as the US, and is a top importer of cheaper Russian oil.