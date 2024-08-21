EU foreign policy chief discusses situation in Palestine, wider region with Palestinian premier, Saudi foreign minister

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday discussed the latest developments in Palestine and the wider region over the phone with Palestine's prime minister and Saudi foreign minister.

In a post on X, Borrell said that he and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mostafa "agreed on urgent need to end to war in (Gaza), reopen the Rafah Crossing, provide aid and start reconstruction."

"EU will continue to strongly support the PA (Palestine Administration) in providing services to Palestinians in the West Bank and in Gaza," he added.

About his phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, Borrell said: "We will continue to work towards de-escalation, whether in the Levant or in the Red Sea, in close cooperation (with) Arab partners and all those interested in peace."

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, 2023 despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught has resulted in over 40,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and nearly 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

The ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.