Russian forces continue to advance in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, claiming another settlement

Russia claimed on Sunday that another Ukrainian settlement went under Moscow's control, thus marking further advancement.

The Defense Ministry in a statement said the Russian group of forces Tsentr (Center) captured the village of Svyrydonivka in the eastern Donetsk region.

"As a result of active actions, units of the Tsentr group of troops liberated the settlement of Svyrydonivka in the Donetsk People's Republic," it said.

Other group of forces improved their positions along the front line, the ministry said.

It also released footage, purportedly showing strikes at Ukrainian troops in the Russian Kursk region, saying artillery and aviation continue carrying out tasks aimed at ousting the opponent back to its territory.

"In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 639 aircraft, 282 helicopters, 30,112 drones, 575 air defense systems, 17,320 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,411 multiple rocket launchers, 13,392 field artillery and mortars, 24,894 special military vehicles have been destroyed," the ministry said.