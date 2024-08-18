Israeli attacks kill at least 16 people in battered Gaza

A Palestinian man carries children wounded in an Israeli strike, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, August 18, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

At least 16 Palestinians, including a child, were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to medical sources.

Four people lost their lives and two others were injured when an Israeli drone hit a house east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital told Anadolu.

Six more people, including a child, were killed and several others injured in the Israeli bombardment of a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, the source said.

Israeli attacks in several areas in the southern city of Khan Younis also left six Palestinians dead, another medical source said.

On Sunday, the Israeli army expanded its ground offensive in Khan Younis, reaching Hamad residential city in the western part of the city.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has since killed nearly 40,100 victims, mostly women and children, and injured over 92,600, according to local health authorities.

More than 10 months into the Israeli onslaught, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



















