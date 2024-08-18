Reigning champions Manchester City begin Premier League with 2-0 win against Chelsea

Erling Haaland of Manchester City reacts during the English Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester City in London, Britain, 18 August 2024. (EPA Photo)

Reigning champions Manchester City began the 2024-25 season of the English Premier League with a 2-0 win against Chelsea on Sunday.

Norwegian star Erling Haaland netted his 91st goal in his 100th game for the Sky Blues in the 18th minute at London's Stamford Bridge.

Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic netted the second goal with a shot to the bottom left corner in the 84th minute.

"Fantastic to be back. Three points, we go again. Last year we didn't win here so it's a great start. it's never easy to come to Stamford Bridge. I'm really happy," Haaland said.

The Citizens have won their 10 consecutive Premier League match by scoring at least two goals in each victory.