TÜRKIYES ATMACA MISSILE ACHIEVES LONG-RANGE FLIGHT

Roketsan on Sunday shared on social media footage of the ATMACA surface-to-surface cruise missile hitting its target with perfect accuracy.

The land-based ATMACA missile, which can be launched from wheeled vehicles, was developed to destroy strategic land targets.

The land-based ATMACA cruise missile, with a range of over 280 kilometers, achieved its longest range and flight duration in its latest test, hitting the target with perfect accuracy.

Roketsan stated in their post, "The Land ATMACA flew long range; may it be beneficial for our country and esteemed nation."