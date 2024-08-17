Israel expects US-led coalition to strike if Iran attacked

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Friday that his country expects a US-led coalition to not only repel an Iranian attack but to target key sites in Iran if Tehran carries out threats against Tel Aviv.

Katz's remarks came after his discussions with French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, according to a statement released by the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

"The ministers from France and Britain came to Israel with the goal of preventing regional escalation and promoting a hostage deal, including a potential prisoner exchange and cease-fire in Gaza," it noted.

Katz emphasized Israel's expectations that France and Britain would publicly warn Iran against any aggression toward Israel.

"I made it clear that the right way to deter Iran and prevent war is by announcing that if Iran attacks, they will stand with Israel not only in defense but also in striking targets in Iran," said Katz.

The US, France and Britain were involved in repelling an Iranian missile and drone attack against Israel in April.

"Iran must understand that if it does not cease its direct and indirect aggression against Israel, it will pay a heavy price both strategically and economically. This is the only way to prevent a full-scale war," said Katz. "Iran is the head of the axis of evil, and the free world must stop it now before it's too late."

The visit by the French and British ministers comes amid rising tensions in the region, with Israel seeking to solidify international support in the face of increasing threats from Iran and the Lebanese group, Hezbollah.

Regional tension has escalated since Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated July 31 in the Iranian capital of Tehran after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's new president.

Hezbollah is also expected to retaliate after Israel assassinated its senior commander Fouad Shukr in an airstrike in southern Beirut on July 30.

The escalation comes amid an ongoing Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians following Hamas's Oct. 7 attack.











