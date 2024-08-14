Erdoğan meets with Palestinian leader Abbas in Ankara, accusing some Western countries of remaining silent on Israeli massacres

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel's genocidal military attacks on the Gaza Strip, describing them as a "massacre" of civilians.

Israel continues to "massacre" civilians in Gaza; it is "unacceptable" that some Western countries remain silent and help Israel, Erdoğan said during a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Mahmoud Abbas met at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara to discuss the ongoing crisis in Palestine and the steps necessary to achieve a permanent cease-fire and regional peace.



Erdoğan told visiting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday that Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinian cause and push the international community to increase pressure on Israel, his office said.



The two leaders discussed recent developments and the steps to be taken for a lasting ceasefire and peace in Gaza, Erdoğan's office said in a post on X.

Erdoğan condemned Israel's war in Gaza, the statement said, accusing some Western countries of remaining silent and continuing to support Israel.



Erdoğan also told Abbas that all countries, especially in the Muslim world, should step up efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.



Abbas is set to address an extraordinary session of Türkiye's parliament on Thursday.

Türkiye has denounced the war and has halted all trade with Israel. It submitted a request to join South Africa's case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide.



Türkiye's invitation to Abbas came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the U.S. Congress on July 25, which Ankara has condemned.

"We will show that Mr. Abbas has the right to speak in our parliament just as Netanyahu has the right to speak in the U.S. Congress," Erdoğan told members of his ruling AK Party on Wednesday before meeting Abbas.



Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



Nearly 40,000 people have since been killed, mostly children and women, and over 92,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.



The International Court of Justice has accused Israel of genocide and ordered a halt to its military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge before the city was invaded on May 6.









