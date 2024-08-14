Erdoğan calls for fundamental change in structure of UN Security Council

"The structure of the, which is far from fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, must be changed fundamentally. We will continue to stand by all friends who strive for a fair international system and athat meets today's conditions," Turkish Presidentstressed in his comments on Wednesday.Erdoğan supported' statement that "We cannot accept the absence of a permanent member representing the African continent, which has a population of over one billion."In his statement, President Erdoğan said, "Mr. Secretary-General, your sincere and outspoken expression of the need for theo undergo a reform that is fair and in line with today's conditions is highly valuable in terms of the world regaining a just system."

"We will continue to say 'The world is bigger than five'"

Erdoğan emphasized that the African continent and all Africans must be given the opportunity to contribute to this just system, stating: "Before wars surround us more, before more people and societies suffer, before more innocent blood is shed, the structure of the UN Security Council, which is far from fulfilling its duty to ensure global peace and security, must be fundamentally changed. This is what humanity expects from us. We will continue to say 'The world is bigger than five' as a response to these expectations and act with the understanding that 'A more just world is possible.' As Turkey, we will continue to stand by all our friends who sincerely strive for the formation of a fair international system and a UN Security Council that meets today's conditions."

Guterres' Structural Reform Statement

Speaking at a UNSC session, Guterres made statements regarding Africa's representation in the Council, stressing the urgent need for reform to include Africa in the Council.

Noting that the Council was "designed by the victors of World War II and reflects the power structures of that time," Guterres said that the world has changed significantly since 1945, and the Council's structure has "failed to keep pace with this change."



Guterres reminded that in 1945, most of the current African countries were under colonial rule and had no say in international matters, stating, "We cannot accept that a continent with a population of over one billion, such as Africa, is not permanently represented in the world's leading peace and security body."



Guterres also shared his remarks on social media.