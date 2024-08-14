Mbappe scores on debut as Real beat Atalanta 2-0 in Super Cup

 Contact Us
Kylian Mbappe struck on his Real Madrid debut to help his new side claim a record sixth UEFA Super Cup with a 2-0 win over Atalanta on Wednesday in Warsaw. The superstar French forward has waited years to play for his dream club and after finally signing for Los Blancos this summer at the end of his Paris Saint-Germain deal, celebrated his first appearance with a goal.

Published August 15,2024
Kylian Mbappe scored on his debut as Real Madrid beat Atalanta 2-0 to win the European Super Cup on Wednesday.

Uruguayan Federico Valverde put the European champions ahead after 59 minutes from close range and French striker Mbappe fired the ball into the top corner from Jude Bellingham's pass to double the Spanish side's advantage nine minutes later.

Real clinched a record sixth Super Cup crown to move ahead of Barcelona and AC Milan who have each won the annual match between the Champions League winners and Europa League champions five times.