Erdoğan: Western actors have become captives of Israel

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made striking statements related to the latest political developments and regional issues following the cabinet meeting.

The Presidential Cabinet convened at Beştepe at 15:50 after a three-week break.

The most important topic of the meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, was Palestine.

It was emphasized that Türkiye is closely following developments in the Middle East. Other issues discussed at the meeting included the fight against terrorism, targets in inflation, and improvements in economic indicators.



Erdoğan laid out the following keynotes in his speech:



"Unfortunately, Western actors, particularly US, have become captives of Israel, a handful of fanatic Zionists. Türkiye doing everything in its power to end 'barbarism' that has claimed lives of 40,000 innocents in Gaza over past 10 months, as soon as possible.



Türkiye, with all its resources, stands with Palestine 'in these difficult days of struggle for its existence. No matter what atrocities bloodthirsty genocide network commits, it won't stop Türkiye, Turkish people from standing in solidarity with Palestinians.



Turkish parliament legal team this Wednesday to submit a petition to join genocide case against Israel to ICJ in The Hague.



Exchange in Türkiye of 26 people from prisons in US, Germany, Poland, Slovenia, Norway, Russia, Belarus went 'flawlessly,' setting an example for world."