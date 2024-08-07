Yunus says 'looking forward' to helping Bangladesh 'get out of trouble'

Nobel peace prize winner Muhammad Yunus, who is due to head an interim government in Bangladesh after the ousting of Sheikh Hasina, said Wednesday he was looking forward to helping the country overcome its current turbulence.

"I'm looking forward to going back home, see what's happening and how we can organise ourselves to get out of the trouble we are in," he told reporters before boarding a flight at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport bound for Dubai, where will take a connecting plane for Dhaka.









