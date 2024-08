Iran's response to Hamas leader's killing will happen at right time: FM Kani

Iran's response to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran will take place "at the right time and in the appropriate shape", Acting Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said in a statement on Wednesday.

Iran and Palestinian resistance group Hamas accuse Israel of carrying out Haniyeh's assassination on July 31. Israel has not claimed or denied responsibility.