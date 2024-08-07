Turkish, Saudi deputy foreign ministers discuss Israeli massacre in Gaza

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and his Saudi Arabian counterpart discussed the ongoing Israeli massacre in Gaza, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

Yilmaz met with Waleed A. Elkhereiji on the margins of an extraordinary Organization of Islamic Cooperation Executive Committee meeting in the Saudi port city of Jeddah, the ministry said on X.

"During the meeting, the ongoing Israeli massacre in Gaza and regional developments were discussed," it added.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7, and is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.