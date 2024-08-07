EU slam far-right Israeli minister Bezalel Smotrich for Gaza starvation comment

The European Union on Wednesday condemned a far-right Israeli minister for suggesting it would be "justified and moral" to starve two million Gazans to free scores of captives held in the Palestinian territory.

"No one in the world will allow us to starve two million people, even though it might be justified and moral in order to free the hostages," Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said at a conference earlier this week.

"We are bringing in humanitarian aid because we have no choice. We are in a situation that requires international legitimacy to conduct this war."

Smotrich's remarks sparked outrage in the international community, with the European Union saying the deliberate starvation of civilians was a "war crime".

"It demonstrates, once again, his contempt for international law and for basic principles of humanity," the EU said in a statement.

"We expect the Israeli government to unequivocally distance itself from the words of Minister Smotrich," the EU said, as it called for access to cover the humanitarian needs of Gazans, including hundreds of thousands of children.

The EU reiterated its call for an "immediate ceasefire" to secure the release of all hostages and also to increase the distribution of aid across the Gaza Strip.

France also criticised Smotrich, expressing its "deep dismay at the scandalous remarks".

Providing humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza is an "obligation under international humanitarian law" for Israel as it controls all access to the territory, it added.

Since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7, the humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian territory remains dire, with almost all of its 2.4 million population displaced and suffering from food shortages.

The war in Gaza began after Hamas fighters attacked Israel on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Fighters also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held captive in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed at least 39,677 people, according to the health ministry in the territory.















