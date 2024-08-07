Türkiye to develop indigenous multi-layered air defence system Steel Dome

Türkiye plans to develop its indigenous multi-layered air defence system, dubbed the, authorities have announced.A defence industry committee meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in Ankara has approved the ", which we are developing locally," Vice Presidentannounced on social media platform X late Tuesday.The program aims to integrate a network of sensors and weapons, supported by artificial intelligence (AI), Yilmaz said, calling the project a "historic decision"."We are determined to bring our country to a much stronger position against all kinds of threats," he added.State broadcaster TRT on Wednesday cited works on a four-layered defence system, from short to long-range, providing a real-time situational alert.The program`s short and middle-range systems are already in military inventory, the report added.Türkiye has long been investing heavily in the domestic defence industry. In February, Ankara unveiled its first locally-developed combat aircraft.It has separately been testing various ranges of ballistic missiles since 2023.