Turkish, UK top diplomats discuss Gaza war over phone

In a Wednesday phone call with his UK counterpart, the Turkish foreign minister discussed Israel's 10-month-old war on the Gaza Strip.

On X, Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said Hakan Fidan had a telephone conversation with Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The discussion covered recent developments in Gaza and rising tensions in the region, said Keceli.

"Israel is the party opposing the ceasefire, highlighting the risk of the conflict spreading to a regional level," Fidan told Lammy, the spokesman said.

During the call, Fidan also stressed that "Israel's aggression needs to be halted."

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Palestinian group Hamas.

Ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7, and is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice for its military campaign.