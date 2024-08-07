Türkiye to continue to support dialogue process in Venezuela: Erdoğan

Ankara will continue to support the dialogue process in Venezuela, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday.

In a phone call with Maduro, Erdoğan wished that the elections may "lead to auspicious results for Venezuela," according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

"Türkiye will continue to support the dialogue process in Venezuela, conveying his wish for peace, prosperity, and well-being for the Venezuelan people," it added.

The duo also discussed bilateral ties between the countries, as well as regional and global issues.

Erdoğan appreciated Maduro for Venezuela's "support of Palestine in opposition to Israeli oppression," the statement said.

According to the Venezuelan National Electoral Council, Maduro, who has been running the country since 2013, secured 51% of the vote against 44% by Opposition coalition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. The results, however, have been disputed by the opposition.