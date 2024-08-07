News World Turkish FM Fidan calls for global efforts to stop 'genocide' in Gaza

In a statement on Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the urgency for the international community to intervene and prevent the ongoing "genocide" in the Gaza Strip. He also stressed the importance of exerting pressure on both Israel and its allies.

