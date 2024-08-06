U.S. media praises Erdoğan: A tremendous political actor

The deviant propaganda at the opening of the Paris Olympic Games drew significant backlash, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan criticized the events. Turkish President Erdoğan also expressed his concerns during a meeting with Pope Francis.

The US-based online newspaper Crux Now, which caters to Catholics, noted in its article that Erdoğan's meeting with Pope Francis had an impact on the Pope's statement of regret.

The headline of the published article read, "The Person Whispering to the Pope in the Olympic Controversy is Erdoğan." The article emphasized Erdoğan's leadership, stating, "Regardless of his aims and tactics, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is a tremendous political actor."

The article also pointed out that Erdoğan "has positioned Türkiye as a global power." The analysis emphasized that Erdoğan's success includes persuading Pope Francis, who remained silent on the events at the Olympics, to make a statement.

In the Vatican's statement, it was expressed that "an event aimed at strengthening global unity should not mock religious beliefs."

In the final section of the article, it was noted that Erdoğan has held many important titles over the past 20 years, primarily "Reis," and that "the person whispering to the Pope" will be added to these.









