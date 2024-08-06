Number of Turkish defense firms in global top 100 reaches 5

The number of Turkish defense firms in the world-renowned Defense News Top 100 reached five, with the newest addition of the arms maker Mechanical and Chemistry Industry Corp. (MKE) in 2024.

Aselsan is the highest ranking Turkish defense firm, jumping from the 47th last year to the 42nd position this year, the list showed.

Türkiye-based aviation firm Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) soared from 58th rank to the 50th in the same period, followed by the weapons manufacturer Roketsan, which jumped the most positions in the list this year, from the 80th to the 71st rank, the list revealed.

The newest addition to the list, the MKE, ranked 84th, according to Defense News website.

Additionally, the Military Factory and Shipyard Management (ASFAT) rose from 100th last year to the 94th position.

As for the rest of the list, the number one spot was taken by the US-based aerospace firm Lockheed Martin, followed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, and the Virginia-based defense firms RTX, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics.