Denmark calls delivery of F-16s to Ukraine ‘an important milestone’

Denmark considers the delivery of its first batch of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine "an important milestone," as it will provide a boost to the Ukrainian military in its war with Russia, the Danish Broadcasting Corporation (DR) reported Monday.

Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said he is sure the Danish contribution will help the Ukrainians in a war that continues unabated and claims lives every day, according to DR.

"This is an important step to increase Ukraine's fighter aircraft capacity and create the long-term basis for establishing a modern Ukrainian air force," he said.

He also praised the Danish Armed Forces for training Ukrainian pilots and personnel to operate F-16 jets.

"It gives Ukraine the best opportunities to operate F-16 aircraft, with all the risks that this entails in a war-torn country," he added.

Denmark has pledged to donate a total of 19 F-16s to Ukraine. The Ukrainian pilots are being trained at Skrydstrup Air Station.

The delivery of F-16s to Ukraine's military comes after ministers in Denmark said earlier this year that they hoped to transfer some of the 19 jets that the country has agreed to donate to Ukraine by the second quarter.

"We often heard the word 'impossible'. Now it is a reality. A reality in our skies. F-16s in Ukraine. We made it happen," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday.

"Our guys are training a lot," Zelenskyy said, thanking Denmark, the Netherlands, the US and other allies.













