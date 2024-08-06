Another Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli attack in Gaza, death toll rises to 166

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli attack in the southern Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll to 166 since last Oct. 7, local authorities said on Tuesday.

Gaza's government media office identified the new victim as Mohammed Abu Saada, a photojournalist, without providing details about the circumstances of his death.

According to the media office, the new fatality brought the number of Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza to 166 since Oct. 7, 2023.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by Hamas.

More than 39,650 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 91,600 injured, according to local health authorities.

Ten months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.







