Russian intelligence accuses US of campaign against its sports

Russia's foreign intelligence service (FIS) has accused the United States of launching a campaign to undermine certain sports that have long been dominated by Russia, in an effort to isolate the country from the international sporting community.

In a rare public statement, the FIS said that the most powerful "blow" is being prepared against the most "Russian" disciplines - rhythmic gymnastics, artistic swimming and figure skating.



"The plan is to shower the famous sports schools, outstanding coaches and athletes with outrageous lies.



"According to American plans, the slanderous materials are intended to convince fans around the world that the strength and beauty of Russian gymnasts, synchronized swimmers and figure skaters is allegedly only the result of taking some miracle drugs, a deception and an illusion."



Russia said that former Moscow anti-doping laboratory head Grigoriy Rodchenkov and his deputy Timofei Sobolevsky were the curators of the campaign.



It said informants were lured with lucrative payments and a move to the western world, accusing the US of unsportsmanlike conduct.



Rodchenkov helped uncover wide-ranging doping practices in Russia, including at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, as a whistleblower. He now lives in the United States.



He has accused Russia's domestic intelligence service of being involved in the Sochi schemes.



After his revelations, Russians have not been allowed to compete with their national symbols at Olympics since the 2018 Winter Games.



At the current Paris Games only 15 Russians are competing as neutral athletes due to sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.











