Egypt calls for end to Gaza war, aid delivery ‘without conditions’

Egypt called Monday for ending Israel's ongoing offensive on the Gaza Strip and access to humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave "without conditions."

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held talks in Cairo with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, who is visiting Egypt upon an Egyptian invitation.

"We discussed the crisis in Gaza, as well as the situation in Libya, Sudan, Yemen, and the Red Sea," Abdelatty said during a joint press conference with the Turkish foreign minister.

"Our message to the world is to work towards ending the war in Gaza and ensuring that aid reaches the enclave without conditions or obstacles," he added.

The top diplomat said that Egypt welcomes Türkiye's readiness to resolve differences with Damascus "in a way that preserves Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity."

He reiterated Egypt's support for "every sincere effort to reach a comprehensive settlement of the Syrian crisis according to the international framework."

Early Monday, Fidan met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in El-Alamein in northern Egypt at the start of his visit, which also included stops at Egypt's al-Arish port, the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, and the Egyptian Red Crescent Logistics Center.

The Turkish minister also met with North Sinai Governor Major-General Khaled Megawer and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit.