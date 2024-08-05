FIDAN: REGION CAN NO LONGER TOLERATE ISRAELS PROVOCATIONS

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Monday that Türkiye would formally submit its declaration of intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague on Wednesday.

Ankara had announced in May that it had decided to join the case launched by South Africa as it stepped up measures against Israel over its massacre-level military campaign on the blockaded Gaza Strip, and that it would submit a bid after the necessary legal preparations.

Speaking at a news conference in Cairo, FM Fidan said: "Türkiye, Egypt have made every effort to prevent the spread of war in the region."



"Israel's owners should hold its leash," the Turkish foreign minister stressed in his comments, and adding that the region can no longer tolerate Tel Aviv's 'provocations.'

Fidan added that those who condemn the Russia-Ukraine war are playing "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" in the face of Israeli's continued occupation of Palestinian lands.

He added that last week Israel killed the "chief negotiator in the Gaza cease-fire talks," meaning Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh, "in a treacherous assassination."

Fidan began his two-day visit to Egypt on Sunday.









