Israel eyes military support from Greece, Greek Cypriot administration amid tensions

Israel would look for military support from Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration if it is attacked, the Greek daily Kathimerini quoted Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev as saying.

This came as Iran vowed "severe punishment" for Israel after the assassination last Wednesday of Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Commenting on the reported Israeli minister's remarks, Documentonews said that Regev's statement put Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration once again at the forefront of the conflict in the Middle East, just a few months after the air exercise that took place south of Crete between the Greek and Israeli air forces and which served as "rehearsal" for the attack launched by Israel in Yemen a few weeks later.

However, according to the outlet, a senior government source in the Greek Cypriot administration remarked that they cannot and do not intend to provide military aid to Israel or any other state.

Around 40,000 Palestinians have been killed in nearly 10 months since Israel launched a brutal onslaught against the Gaza Strip that began on Oct. 7 last year following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The assault has led to increased regional tensions, with the latest escalation occurring last week when Haniyeh was assassinated during a visit to Iran.