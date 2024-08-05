Erdoğan: Gaza crisis has become indicator of bankruptcy of global system

"With the Gaza crisis, the global system has become bankrupt. World politics is navigating one of its harpest turns," Turkish Presidentstressed in his speech while drawing attention to a 'serious power vacuum' in the international system, 'loss of morality, and conscience'."In the face of this oppression, which should normally awaken humanity, theremains silent," Erdoğan underlined by referring to's genocidal attacks on the Gaza Strip."Perpetrators ofshould not be at the podiums of legislative chambers, but in courtrooms where they will account for their crimes," Erdoğan added."Those who applaud lies of today's, will never be able to wash off the dark stain on their hands for the rest of their lives," the Turkish leader said in a statement while blasting the speech delivered by theIsraeli PM in the U.S. Congress."There is 'that cannot even tolerate photos of Palestinian martyrs and bans them instantly, yet markets this as freedom.show great care in adhering to rules in the US, and Europe, but deliberately withhold the same diligence when it comes to Türkiye," Erdoğan underlined by especially hitting out social media giant Meta's pro-Israel policy.Flouting aresolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.Almost 10 months into the Israeli war, vast tracts oflie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.stands accused of genocide at the, which ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.



