Germany concerned over risk of widening Mideast conflict

Germany said on Monday it is deeply concerned over the risk of a widening Mideast conflict after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.

"The federal government is following the situation in the Middle East with great concern. As you know, the Chancellor (Olaf Scholz) has repeatedly asked all sides not to contribute to any further escalation," deputy government spokesman Wofgang Buechner told journalists in Berlin.

Buechner's statement was echoed by Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer who warned that "the region must not slide into an limitless less conflict."

Fischer pointed out that Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke on the phone with her Jordanian counterpart Ayman al-Safadi on Friday before he left for a meeting in Iran's capital Tehran.

"We are talking intensively with all partners who share our concerns," he added.

Berlin is using all channels to work towards de-escalating the situation, an escalation can be avoided and requires restraint on all sides, Fischer added.

Tensions have escalated after Haniyeh's killing in Tehran, and Israel's targeting of Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut last week.

The attacks came in the backdrop of continued exchange of fire between the Lebanese group and Israel, and the Gaza war where Tel Aviv has killed nearly 40,000 Palestinians since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion.

Iran and Hezbollah have vowed to respond.