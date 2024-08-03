Top EU diplomat visits Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Saturday praised cooperation with the EU during a meeting with its top diplomat Josep Borrell, describing Brussels as "one of the reliable partners of Kyrgyzstan, which has been supporting the country in sustainable development since independence."

Zhaparov asked EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell at the meeting in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek to convey the invitation to European investors to take part in ongoing large-scale hydropower and transportation projects in the republic, according to a presidential press service statement.

Borrell, for his part, said an Extended Partnership and Cooperation Agreement signed with Kyrgyzstan earlier this year creates new opportunities for bilateral relations, particularly in trade, the economy, and investment.

Borrell also confirmed the European Union's commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, as well as its readiness to implement joint projects in areas of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, Borrell met with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubayev, and the two diplomats discussed the implementation of the road map for deepening EU-Central Asian ties.

"Kulubayev noted that regular contacts reflect a common desire to expand and strengthen bilateral cooperation. He added that Kyrgyzstan needs European technologies and investments to implement major projects in such areas as transport, hydropower, and critical minerals," it said.

Borrell traveled to Kazakhstan for two days on Thursday and Friday before arriving in Bishkek. The EU's interest in developing ties with Central Asian states has surged significantly lately due to the changing geopolitical situation, particularly some strains in relations with Russia.

Moscow accuses the West of attempting to divide it from the historically friendly region of Central Asia to weaken Russia.