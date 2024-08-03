PALESTINIAN PM CONDEMNS ISRAELS INTENSIFIED ATTACKS ON GAZA

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on Saturday strongly condemned Israeli intensified attacks on the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that the priority is to "stop the aggression and achieve national unity."

He made these remarks during the 15th meeting of the Yasser Arafat Foundation's Board of Trustees, which was held in conjunction with the "National and International Day of Solidarity with Gaza and the Prisoners," according to a statement issued by his office.

Mustafa declared that the Palestinian people are facing "comprehensive aggression" from Israel, emphasizing that Israeli attacks target Palestinians of all ages and genders, particularly women and children in Gaza.

"As we commemorate today, a national and international day of solidarity with Gaza and the prisoners, we are subjected to brutal and widespread aggression by the Israeli occupation (forces) against our people," he said.

Mustafa also condemned Israeli forces for Judaizing Jerusalem, expanding illegal settlements, mistreatment of prisoners, and seizing Palestinian funds.

He emphasized that "the utmost priority now is to continue the efforts led by President Mahmoud Abbas to halt the aggression and achieve national unity within the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization."

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank, including Jerusalem, amid a deadly Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip that has killed over 39,500 people since Oct. 7 of last year and has intensified following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran on Wednesday.

On July 19, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark opinion declaring Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian territory "illegal" and demanding the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.









