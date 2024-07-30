Venezuelan president challenges Elon Musk to fight over fraud accusations

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro threw down the gauntlet Monday, challenging billionaire Elon Musk to a fight after he called the country's presidential election a "travesty," accusing it of being fraudulent.

"Major election fraud by Maduro," Musk said on X, publishing an image showing the percentages obtained by each of the candidates in an attempt to demonstrate clear fraud on the part of the Venezuelan government.

In another post, Musk cited a news piece quoting Argentine President Javier Milei in which Milei told Maduro that Argentina would not "recognize another fraud" and hoped that the Armed Forces would "defend democracy and the popular will."

"Maduro, leave! Venezuelans chose to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro. The data announce a crushing victory of the opposition, and the world is waiting for you to recognize the defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death," he wrote.

Following Musk's posts, Maduro responded on national television, challenging him to a fight.

"Social media creates a virtual reality, and who controls the virtual reality? Our new archenemy, the famous Elon Musk," he began his speech.

"Do you want to fight? Let's do it. Elon Musk, I'm ready," Maduro said.

"I'm not afraid of you Elon Musk. Let's fight, wherever you want."

Maduro then accused Musk of wanting to come with his rockets and an army to invade Venezuela.

Sunday's elections in Venezuela have generated huge international controversy, with many accusing Maduro of fraud.

Maduro, 61, secured 51% of the vote against 44% by opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez, according to the National Electoral Council. The results, however, have been disputed by the opposition.

In his victory speech, Maduro, who won a third term, said his reelection would bring peace and stability.