Israel needs to treat detainees 'humanely': U.S. State Department

Israel needs to treat all detainees "humanely," the U.S. State Department said Tuesday after reports of Israeli soldiers' abusing a Palestinian detainee.

"The reports of abuse are deeply concerning, and we've been clear and consistent with Israel and the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) that they need to treat all detainees humanely and with dignity in accordance with humanitarian law," deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

His remarks came one day after 10 Israeli soldiers were accused of gang-raping a Palestinian detainee from the Gaza Strip at the Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert in southern Israel.

Nine soldiers were detained for questioning as part of an investigation.

Patel said the Israeli army is investigating "some of these allegations of serious abuse … and that is news that we welcome, and we're going to let that process, and we believe in due process."

Asked if it constitutes "a war crime" if proven true, Patel said he is not a legal expert.

"It certainly -- I imagine it would be inconsistent with Israeli law. And so, of course, that is why we have been clear that the treatment of any detainee needs to be consistent with international humanitarian law," he added.