Israeli army says carried out targeted strike in Beirut

People gather near a site hit by what security sources said was a strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon July 30, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

A loud explosion was heard in Beirut's southern suburb on Tuesday evening after an Israeli airstrike amid rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, Lebanese media said.

The strike was reported in the vicinity of Hezbollah Shura Council headquarters in Haret Hreik, the state-run National News Agency reported.

According to the broadcaster, the attack was carried out by an Israeli drone, which fired three missiles into a building in Beirut's southern suburb, destroying two floors.

The Israeli army confirmed the strike, claiming that it targeted a Hezbollah commander responsible for Saturday's missile attack that killed 12 people in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

While Israel blamed Hezbollah for Saturday's attack, the Lebanese group denied any responsibility.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli attack.

Fears have grown about a full-blown war between Israel and Hezbollah amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between the two sides.

The escalation comes against the backdrop of a deadly Israeli onslaught on Gaza, which has killed more than 39,300 people since last October, following an attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.



















